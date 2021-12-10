By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is on the brink of breaking Ray Allen’s career 3-point record. Curry needs nine 3-pointers to match Allen’s mark of 2,973 regular-season 3s and 10 to top him. The Golden State Warriors star will get his next chance Saturday night at Philadelphia. Allen accomplished the feat over 18 seasons from 1996 to 2014. Curry would be doing it in his 13th season.

