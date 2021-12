MADISON, Wis. (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Wisconsin next week. The White House says Biden and Emhoff will travel to New York City on Wednesday morning followed by stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon. The White House didn’t release any additional details.

