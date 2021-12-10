The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 105, Kaukauna 96

Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40

Brillion 65, Chilton 48

Brookfield Central 95, West Allis Nathan Hale 66

Burlington 54, Badger 36

Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41

Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48

Crivitz 68, Lena 25

Cudahy 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 80

De Pere 90, Pulaski 38

Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43

Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84

Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48

Elkhorn Area 62, Union Grove 60

Germantown 60, Brookfield East 50

Grafton 61, Cedarburg 48

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62

Green Bay Preble 62, Green Bay Southwest 58

Homestead 62, West Bend East 53

Hope Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48

Hortonville 57, Fond du Lac 46

Hurley 65, Butternut 23

Hustisford 44, Pardeeville 39

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62

Kettle Moraine 54, Edgewood 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48

Kiel 63, Valders 55

Lodi 67, New Glarus 59

Madison East 84, Beloit Memorial 72

Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Sheboygan South 53

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38

Mayville 66, Lomira 52

Menasha 71, New London 42

Menomonee Falls 79, Hamilton 69

Middleton 50, Madison West 30

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Watertown 52

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65

Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 39

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee School of Languages 36

Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48

Monticello 48, Black Hawk 31

New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49

Nicolet 76, Hartford Union 62

Northland Lutheran 65, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 62

Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72

Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 66

Platteville 52, Richland Center 50

Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Martin Luther 51

River Ridge 40, Potosi 34

River Valley 60, Lancaster 48

Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 21

Saint Francis 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

Saint Thomas More 67, Catholic Central 27

Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45

Shawano 65, Seymour 58, OT

Sheboygan North 76, Bay Port 67

Slinger 47, Port Washington 32

Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64

Stratford 55, Athens 40

Superior 85, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 66

University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54

Verona Area 75, Janesville Parker 57

Wauwatosa East 67, Wauwatosa West 64, OT

West De Pere 74, Xavier 72

Westosha Central 76, Wilmot Union 32

Whitefish Bay 53, West Bend West 26

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Winneconne 78, Ripon 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, New Berlin West 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Oconto, ppd.

Alma vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, ppd.

Amherst vs. Shiocton, ppd.

Bonduel vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ppd.

Bruce vs. Birchwood, ppd.

Cameron vs. Amery, ccd.

Chequamegon vs. Assumption, ppd.

D.C. Everest vs. Wausau West, ppd.

Dodgeville vs. Prairie du Chien, ppd.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Westby, ppd.

Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

Ithaca vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ppd.

Kickapoo vs. Seneca, ppd.

La Farge vs. North Crawford, ppd.

Ladysmith vs. Northwestern, ppd.

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ppd.

Pacelli vs. Rosholt, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Prairie Farm vs. Cornell, ppd.

Rhinelander vs. Northland Pines, ppd.

Southwestern vs. Fennimore, ppd.

Sparta vs. Baraboo, ppd.

Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo, ppd.

Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.

Unity vs. Siren, ppd.

Wisconsin Dells vs. Wautoma, ppd.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Gresham Community, ppd.

