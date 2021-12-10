The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 52, Prentice 33

Appleton East 70, Kaukauna 64

Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 48

Aquinas 67, La Crosse Central 28

Arcadia 55, Westby 45

Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40

Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29

Boscobel 67, Pecatonica 45

Boscobel 73, De Soto 49

Brookfield Central 45, West Allis Nathan Hale 42

Brookfield East 64, Germantown 60

Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52

Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha North 25

Cedarburg 69, Grafton 58

Clinton 66, Turner 31

Clintonville 36, Little Chute 23

Columbus 57, Cambridge 35

Cumberland 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

Edgerton 67, East Troy 21

Florence 52, Goodman/Pembine 17

Fort Atkinson 72, Monroe 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Luxemburg-Casco 36

Freedom 62, Wrightstown 47

Freedom 79, Denmark 12

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 61, Northland Lutheran 46

Greenfield 80, Shorewood 49

Hamilton 56, Menomonee Falls 27

Hartford Union 51, Nicolet 38

Homestead 77, West Bend East 54

Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 27

Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 36

Hurley 33, Drummond 19

Kenosha Christian Life 42, University Lake/Trinity 28

Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 40

Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55

Lourdes Academy 70, Horicon 30

Markesan 43, Fall River 38

Menasha 62, West De Pere 52

Middleton 44, Madison West 36

Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope 18

Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Cudahy 29

Muskego 48, Waukesha South 19

Niagara 55, Norway, Mich. 30

Oconomowoc 72, Mukwonago 67

Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 37

Oregon 53, Milton 41

Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55

Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 31

Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 32

Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63

Racine Lutheran 55, Saint Thomas More 48

Randolph 59, Pardeeville 33

Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 48

Reedsville 50, Hilbert 42

Rio 71, Montello 21

Seymour 70, Green Bay East 15

Slinger 69, Port Washington 42

Solon Springs 71, Bayfield 15

South Milwaukee 52, Brown Deer 49

St. Marys Springs 69, Lomira 47

Washburn 64, Bayfield 32

Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 40

Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend West 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Stratford, ccd.

