GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 52, Prentice 33
Appleton East 70, Kaukauna 64
Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 48
Aquinas 67, La Crosse Central 28
Arcadia 55, Westby 45
Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40
Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29
Boscobel 67, Pecatonica 45
Boscobel 73, De Soto 49
Brookfield Central 45, West Allis Nathan Hale 42
Brookfield East 64, Germantown 60
Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52
Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha North 25
Cedarburg 69, Grafton 58
Clinton 66, Turner 31
Clintonville 36, Little Chute 23
Columbus 57, Cambridge 35
Cumberland 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Edgerton 67, East Troy 21
Florence 52, Goodman/Pembine 17
Fort Atkinson 72, Monroe 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Freedom 62, Wrightstown 47
Freedom 79, Denmark 12
Greenfield 80, Shorewood 49
Hamilton 56, Menomonee Falls 27
Hartford Union 51, Nicolet 38
Homestead 77, West Bend East 54
Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 27
Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 36
Hurley 33, Drummond 19
Kenosha Christian Life 42, University Lake/Trinity 28
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 40
Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55
Lourdes Academy 70, Horicon 30
Markesan 43, Fall River 38
Menasha 62, West De Pere 52
Middleton 44, Madison West 36
Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope 18
Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Cudahy 29
Muskego 48, Waukesha South 19
Niagara 55, Norway, Mich. 30
Oconomowoc 72, Mukwonago 67
Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 37
Oregon 53, Milton 41
Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 31
Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 32
Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63
Racine Lutheran 55, Saint Thomas More 48
Randolph 59, Pardeeville 33
Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 48
Reedsville 50, Hilbert 42
Rio 71, Montello 21
Slinger 69, Port Washington 42
Solon Springs 71, Bayfield 15
South Milwaukee 52, Brown Deer 49
St. Marys Springs 69, Lomira 47
Washburn 64, Bayfield 32
Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 40
Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend West 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Stratford, ccd.
