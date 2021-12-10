The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Central 95, West Allis Nathan Hale 66

Burlington 54, Badger 36

Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41

Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48

Crivitz 68, Lena 25

De Pere 90, Pulaski 38

Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43

Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62

Green Bay Preble 62, Green Bay Southwest 58

Homestead 62, West Bend East 53

Hurley 65, Butternut 23

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62

Kettle Moraine 54, Edgewood 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48

Kiel 63, Valders 55

Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Sheboygan South 53

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38

Mayville 66, Lomira 52

Menasha 71, New London 42

Menomonee Falls 79, Hamilton 69

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Watertown 52

Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48

Monticello 48, Black Hawk 31

New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49

Nicolet 76, Hartford Union 62

Northland Lutheran 65, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 62

Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72

Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 66

Platteville 52, Richland Center 50

Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Martin Luther 51

River Ridge 40, Potosi 34

River Valley 60, Lancaster 48

Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 21

Saint Francis 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45

Shawano 65, Seymour 58, OT

Slinger 47, Port Washington 32

Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64

Stratford 55, Athens 40

University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54

Verona Area 75, Janesville Parker 57

West De Pere 74, Xavier 72

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Winneconne 78, Ripon 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Oconto, ppd.

Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..