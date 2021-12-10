The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 54, Badger 36
Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41
Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48
Crivitz 68, Lena 25
De Pere 90, Pulaski 38
Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43
Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62
Hurley 65, Butternut 23
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62
Kettle Moraine 54, Edgewood 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48
Kiel 63, Valders 55
Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48
Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38
Mayville 66, Lomira 52
Menasha 71, New London 42
Menomonee Falls 79, Hamilton 69
New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49
Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72
Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67
Oconto 59, Algoma 43
Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 66
Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
Saint Francis 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56
Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45
Shawano 65, Seymour 58, OT
Slinger 47, Port Washington 32
Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64
Stratford 55, Athens 40
University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54
West De Pere 74, Xavier 72
Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Winneconne 78, Ripon 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algoma vs. Oconto, ppd.
Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..