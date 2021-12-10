The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 54, Badger 36

Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41

Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48

Crivitz 68, Lena 25

De Pere 90, Pulaski 38

Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43

Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62

Hurley 65, Butternut 23

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62

Kettle Moraine 54, Edgewood 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48

Kiel 63, Valders 55

Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38

Mayville 66, Lomira 52

Menasha 71, New London 42

Menomonee Falls 79, Hamilton 69

New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49

Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72

Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 66

Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

Saint Francis 62, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45

Shawano 65, Seymour 58, OT

Slinger 47, Port Washington 32

Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64

Stratford 55, Athens 40

University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54

West De Pere 74, Xavier 72

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Winneconne 78, Ripon 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Algoma vs. Oconto, ppd.

Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..