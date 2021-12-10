MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured and a squad car was struck while arresting a woman who was driving erratically early Friday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy sheriff attempted to pull the woman over in the Town of Pleasant Springs. As the woman tried to flee the traffic stop, her vehicle struck the squad car twice, both times at low speeds. The deputy chased after the woman for nearly four miles. The woman then stopped her vehicle, exited and aggressively approached the deputy sheriff. The deputy arrested her, but the woman fought back. The deputy was injured during the arrest.

