MILWAUKEE (AP) — Crews with Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu are working to clean up an oil spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that Komatsu spilled 400 gallons of oil into a storm sewer drain at its facility in Milwaukee last week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The Milwaukee Riverkeeper, an organization that advocates for water protection, reports a sheen of oil has been spotted at several places on both the Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers. Komatsu said in a statement that staff initially thought the spill was small, but realized in recent days that it was larger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.