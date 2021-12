The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Milwaukee South 37, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 17

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Madison 49

Slinger 53, West Bend East 36

Verona Area 106, Janesville Parker 11

Whitefish Bay 56, University School of Milwaukee 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..