The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield Academy 46, University School of Milwaukee 36

Cudahy 77, Milwaukee South 46

Kenosha Tremper 71, Kenosha Bradford 69

University Lake/Trinity 60, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 37

Waukesha South 40, Whitefish Bay 38

West Bend East 61, Slinger 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..