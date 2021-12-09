The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 69, Reedsburg Area 50
Black Hawk 53, Pecatonica 42
Brodhead 47, East Troy 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Oostburg 47
Colby 88, Gilman 18
Coleman 42, Crandon 28
Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48
Denmark 63, Little Chute 56
Drummond 45, Bayfield 33
Durand 82, Boyceville 38
Edgerton 78, Jefferson 37
Fall Creek 57, Bloomer 35
Flambeau 82, Clayton 37
Horicon 64, Rio 48
Howards Grove 69, Random Lake 49
Laconia 58, Markesan 55
Laona-Wabeno 76, Elcho 61
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Mishicot 62
Marathon 82, Rib Lake 44
McDonell Central 53, Thorp 28
McFarland 79, Evansville 64
Milwaukee Juneau 66, Kenosha Reuther 62
Mondovi 74, Boyceville 51
Neillsville 68, Greenwood 25
Newman Catholic 87, Abbotsford 53
Northland Lutheran 54, Valley Christian 34
Oakfield 44, St. Marys Springs 41
Owen-Withee 79, Spencer 34
Randolph 64, Westosha Central 33
Reedsville 70, Hilbert 27
Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 26
Sheboygan Christian 62, Kohler 53
Shorewood 67, Heritage Christian 62
Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 33
Thorp 58, Cornell 23
Three Lakes 77, Suring 17
Tri-County 62, Tigerton 46
Turner 57, Clinton 56
Watertown Luther Prep 86, Messmer 52
Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Wrightstown 70, Oconto Falls 40
___
