The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 69, Reedsburg Area 50

Brodhead 47, East Troy 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Oostburg 47

Colby 88, Gilman 18

Coleman 42, Crandon 28

Denmark 63, Little Chute 56

Drummond 45, Bayfield 33

Durand 82, Boyceville 38

Edgerton 78, Jefferson 37

Fall Creek 57, Bloomer 35

Flambeau 82, Clayton 37

Howards Grove 69, Random Lake 49

Laconia 58, Markesan 55

Laona-Wabeno 76, Elcho 61

Marathon 82, Rib Lake 44

McFarland 79, Evansville 64

Mondovi 74, Boyceville 51

Neillsville 68, Greenwood 25

Newman Catholic 87, Abbotsford 53

Owen-Withee 79, Spencer 34

Reedsville 70, Hilbert 27

Sheboygan Christian 62, Kohler 53

Shorewood 67, Heritage Christian 62

Spring Valley 45, Elmwood/Plum City 33

Three Lakes 77, Suring 17

Watertown Luther Prep 86, Messmer 52

Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..