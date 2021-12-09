The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay Port 51, Sheboygan North 28

Brillion 60, Sheboygan Falls 28

Colfax 77, Mondovi 43

Cuba City 63, Southwestern 47

De Pere 55, Pulaski 43

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Gilmanton 38

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Eau Claire North 46

Flambeau 34, Clayton 24

Green Bay Southwest 64, Green Bay Preble 50

Janesville Craig 51, Sun Prairie 41

Kewaskum 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29

Kickapoo 57, Seneca 22

Kiel 64, Valders 35

Lac Courte Oreilles 55, Bruce 45

Manitowoc Lincoln 58, Sheboygan South 53

Menominee Indian 68, Gresham Community 61

Mineral Point 68, Darlington 26

Neenah 71, Appleton West 40

New Berlin Eisenhower 81, Whitnall 21

New Berlin West 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

New Holstein 72, Roncalli 46

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Pacelli 44, Rosholt 35

Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 54

Ripon 58, Winneconne 56

Royall 41, Cashton 39

Salam School 29, Cristo Rey Jesuit 7

Shullsburg 52, River Ridge 33

Three Lakes 78, Suring 44

Union Grove 65, Waterford 22

Watertown Luther Prep 53, Poynette 37

Wautoma 51, Wisconsin Dells 49

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, Ithaca 37

West Salem 66, Black River Falls 44

Westosha Central 51, Elkhorn Area 31

Wilmot Union 65, Burlington 48

