The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coleman 42, Crandon 28

Denmark 63, Little Chute 56

Laona-Wabeno 76, Elcho 61

Mondovi 74, Boyceville 51

Neillsville 68, Greenwood 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..