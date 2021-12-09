By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is proposing expanding voter rights, eliminating partisan gerrymandering, making Election Day a national holiday and ending the filibuster. Barnes, who currently serves as Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, is one of several Democrats running for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes takes a swipe at Johnson in his Thursday announcement, noting his recent support for the GOP-controlled state Legislature to take over control of federal elections in Wisconsin. Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek a third term in the Senate next year. Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.