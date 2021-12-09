MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are a step closer to allowing student applicants to skip sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years. Historically all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants. The Board of Regents’ education committee on Thursday voted to extend the suspension through the 2024-25 academic year. The move sets up a vote before the full board on Friday. Colleges across the country have suspended score submissions as the pandemic continues.

