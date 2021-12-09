GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Cobb has a “pretty significant injury” and is “going to be out for a while.” The NFC North-leading Packers host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Cobb has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season.

