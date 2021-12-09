MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as No. 13 Michigan won its Big Ten opener with a 93-81 victory over Wisconsin. Michigan (9-1, 1-0) has won 11 straight against Wisconsin (2-8, 0-2). Danielle Rauch had 18 points for the Wolverines, who shot 52% (35 of 67) from the floor. Emily Kiser added 17 points, Leigha Brown had 13 and Maddie Nolan 11. Rauch and Nolan each had three of the Wolverines’ seven three-pointers. Michigan opened on a 15-5 run, never trailed and led by double-digits for most of the game. Julie Pospisilova scored 21 points for Wisconsin.

