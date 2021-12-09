MILWAUKEE — Police say a 7-year-old boy is among four people found fatally shot at a southside Milwaukee home in an apparent case of murder-suicide. Officers went to the house to check on the welfare of a person shortly before noon Wednesday, entered the home and found the four people dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead on Thursday as 7-year-old Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm; 54-year-old female Jeazell Woodruff; 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm; and 49-year-old Fredrick Holmes. Police say one of the four killed the others and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

