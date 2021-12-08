By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official says that 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief. The state on Wednesday also reported three additional positive COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant, after the first case was recorded on Saturday. Gov Tony Evers and health officials urged people to get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks, to slow the spread of the virus and help take the strain off of hospitals suffering from a shortage of workers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.