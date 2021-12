MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are considering whether to extend an exemption to ACT and SAT test requirements for two more years. In years past all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement for regional campuses in May 2020 and UW-Madison in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. The UW System extended the suspension to include all 2022-23 applicants, following a national trend of colleges suspending score submissions as the pandemic continues. The Board of Regents’ education committee is set to vote Thursday on extending the suspension through the 2024-2025 academic year. If the committee approves the full Board of Regents would vote on the proposal Friday.

