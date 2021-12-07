The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 92, Appleton West 52

Aquinas 66, Mauston 51

Argyle 31, Juda 22

Ashwaubenon 85, D.C. Everest 57

Augusta 74, Boyceville 51

Benton 62, Belmont 37

Big Foot 53, Delavan-Darien 47

Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46

Brookfield East 75, Wauwatosa East 55

Cassville 63, Shullsburg 58

Coleman 53, Lena 36

Columbus 66, Wisconsin Dells 55

Crivitz 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19

Darlington 63, Belleville 61

De Pere 80, Green Bay Southwest 40

DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45

Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35

Durand 64, Spring Valley 45

East Troy 58, Elkhorn Area 50

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29

Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35

Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52

Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Marinette 42

Green Bay East 49, Seymour 43

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 75, Algoma 74

Greendale 45, Wilmot Union 35

Greenfield 71, Milw. Bay View 33

Hortonville 65, Oshkosh North 63

Hudson 57, Superior 51

Hustisford 44, Horicon 28

Janesville Craig 73, Madison Memorial 54

Janesville Parker 68, Beloit Memorial 43

Kaukauna 80, Oshkosh West 78

Kenosha Reuther 51, Mountain Top Academy 37

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Martin Luther 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

Kewaunee 68, Gibraltar 61

Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 51

Kimberly 93, Fond du Lac 68

Kohler 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

La Crosse Central 54, Menominee, Mich. 31

Laconia 64, Berlin 40

Living Word Lutheran 72, Messmer 57

Lodi 80, Edgerton 56

Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 45

Markesan 70, Montello 36

McDonell Central 59, Ladysmith 48

Medford Area 88, Merrill 60

Menomonee Falls 77, Germantown 54

Middleton 64, Madison East 59

Milton 69, Edgewood 57

Milwaukee Golda Meir 65, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 53

Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54

Monticello 80, Albany 50

Muskego 68, New Berlin West 55

Necedah 84, Nekoosa 27

North Crawford 73, Kickapoo 35

Northwestern 86, Cumberland 48

Oakfield 67, Wayland Academy 62

Oconto 79, Sturgeon Bay 61

Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 47

Oregon 53, Fort Atkinson 52

Pardeeville 75, Waterloo 55

Peshtigo 54, Southern Door 51

Port Edwards 29, Wild Rose 19

Prescott 83, Ellsworth 51

Princeton/Green Lake 44, Rio 32

Pulaski 67, Luxemburg-Casco 59

Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 42

Reedsville 68, Random Lake 58

River Falls 60, Westosha Central 36

River Ridge 62, Highland 27

Roncalli 82, New Holstein 38

Saint Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Sevastopol 51, Stockbridge 49

Sheboygan Christian 66, Howards Grove 57

Somerset 63, Amery 27

Southwestern 46, Potosi 40

Spooner 64, Ashland 54

St. Croix Falls 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55

Three Lakes 68, Tomahawk 31

Watertown Luther Prep 73, Ripon 64

Waunakee 83, Portage 60

Wausau East 79, Rhinelander 75

Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 21

West De Pere 64, Menasha 62

Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Shiocton 59

Whitefish Bay 70, Hartford Union 52

Williams Bay 68, Parkview 52

Winneconne 64, North Fond du Lac 63

Wisconsin Heights 62, Lancaster 60

Xavier 47, New London 32

