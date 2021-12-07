The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 82, Appleton West 32

Assumption 45, Edgar 29

Badger 47, Burlington 40

Baraboo 74, Mauston 17

Brillion 57, Southern Door 38

Cadott 59, Stanley-Boyd 53

Cashton 49, Independence 38

Cedarburg 60, West Bend West 44

Chilton 56, Algoma 45

Clintonville 49, Denmark 35

Crivitz 50, Gibraltar 40

D.C. Everest 61, Wausau East 58

De Pere 77, Green Bay Southwest 53

Drummond 58, Bayfield 11

Edgerton 63, Big Foot 20

Elk Mound 61, Saint Croix Central 20

Fall Creek 58, Bloomer 46

Florence 51, Northland Pines 43

Freedom 72, Marinette 24

Galena, Ill. 49, Potosi/Cassville 28

Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42

Hartford Union 65, Whitefish Bay 46

Highland 74, Iowa-Grant 31

Holmen 63, Sparta 56

Homestead 67, Nicolet 36

Howards Grove 59, Sheboygan Christian 14

Hurley 68, Butternut 22

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Nekoosa 36

Jefferson 63, East Troy 22

Kaukauna 63, Oshkosh West 50

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60, Plymouth 21

Kimberly 80, Fond du Lac 63

Laconia 65, Omro 47

Ladysmith 57, Cameron 39

Lakeland 53, Crandon 33

Laona-Wabeno 61, Rosholt 22

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Waupaca 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 56, Kohler 38

Marathon 58, Stratford 38

Martin Luther 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48

Menasha 74, Green Bay East 30

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 64, Cudahy 12

Mineral Point 64, Platteville 60

Mishicot 68, Ozaukee 28

Mukwonago 67, Kenosha Bradford 54

Muskego 47, Kenosha Tremper 32

Neenah 74, Appleton North 45

New Auburn 42, Gilmanton 34

New London 46, Medford Area 39

New Richmond 41, Baldwin-Woodville 34

North Fond du Lac 66, Campbellsport 46

Osseo-Fairchild 67, Regis 54

Pecatonica 56, River Valley 29

Phillips 96, Chequamegon 9

Pittsville 64, Bowler/Gresham 12

Portage 48, Wautoma 46

Reedsville 54, Random Lake 48

Rice Lake 69, Altoona 46

River Falls 52, Ellsworth 50

Sauk Prairie 57, Poynette 48

Seymour 57, West De Pere 49

Sheboygan South 49, Sheboygan Falls 35

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Racine Park 37

Siren 58, Lake Holcombe 51

Solon Springs 56, Mercer 19

South Shore 53, Mellen 48

Spencer 37, Owen-Withee 25

St. Mary Catholic 70, Oostburg 68

St. Marys Springs 82, Mayville 45

Superior 59, Hermantown, Minn. 56

Union Grove 66, Elkhorn Area 15

Waterford 49, Delavan-Darien 29

Waukesha West 47, Brookfield Central 38

Waupun 85, Ripon 36

Wausau West 62, Merrill 31

Wauwatosa East 58, Brookfield East 36

West Salem 65, Richland Center 45

Westfield Area 61, Amherst 52

Westosha Central 58, Wilmot Union 41

Whitnall 62, Waukesha North 48

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Lomira 42

Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42

Winneconne 53, Berlin 34

Wisconsin Heights 56, Riverdale 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Three Lakes 46

Wrightstown 81, Little Chute 12

Xavier 74, Shawano 45

___

