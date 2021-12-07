The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 92, Appleton West 52
Aquinas 66, Mauston 51
Ashwaubenon 85, D.C. Everest 57
Augusta 74, Boyceville 51
Benton 62, Belmont 37
Blair-Taylor 64, Eleva-Strum 46
Brookfield East 75, Wauwatosa East 55
Coleman 53, Lena 36
Columbus 66, Wisconsin Dells 55
Crivitz 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19
Darlington 63, Belleville 61
De Pere 80, Green Bay Southwest 40
DeForest 77, Sauk Prairie 45
Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35
Durand 64, Spring Valley 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Independence 29
Eau Claire North 74, La Crosse Logan 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 46, Cedar Grove-Belgium 35
Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52
Fennimore 60, Prairie du Chien 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 69, Marinette 42
Green Bay East 49, Seymour 43
Greendale 45, Wilmot Union 35
Greenfield 71, Milw. Bay View 33
Hudson 57, Superior 51
Hustisford 44, Horicon 28
Janesville Craig 73, Madison Memorial 54
Kaukauna 80, Oshkosh West 78
Kenosha Reuther 51, Mountain Top Academy 37
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66, Martin Luther 50
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 61
Kewaunee 68, Gibraltar 61
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 51
Kimberly 93, Fond du Lac 68
Kohler 52, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
La Crosse Central 54, Menominee, Mich. 31
Laconia 64, Berlin 40
Living Word Lutheran 72, Messmer 57
Lourdes Academy 62, Dodgeland 45
Markesan 70, Montello 36
McDonell Central 59, Ladysmith 48
Medford Area 88, Merrill 60
Menomonee Falls 77, Germantown 54
Monroe 59, Monona Grove 54
Monticello 80, Albany 50
Muskego 68, New Berlin West 55
Necedah 84, Nekoosa 27
North Crawford 73, Kickapoo 35
Northwestern 86, Cumberland 48
Oakfield 67, Wayland Academy 62
Oconto 79, Sturgeon Bay 61
Pardeeville 75, Waterloo 55
Peshtigo 54, Southern Door 51
Port Edwards 29, Wild Rose 19
Pulaski 67, Luxemburg-Casco 59
Randolph 51, Cambria-Friesland 42
Reedsville 68, Random Lake 58
River Ridge 62, Highland 27
Saint Croix Central 51, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Sevastopol 51, Stockbridge 49
Sheboygan Christian 66, Howards Grove 57
Somerset 63, Amery 27
Southwestern 46, Potosi 40
Spooner 64, Ashland 54
St. Croix Falls 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Stevens Point 66, Chippewa Falls 55
Three Lakes 68, Tomahawk 31
Watertown Luther Prep 73, Ripon 64
Waunakee 83, Portage 60
Wauzeka-Steuben 73, Weston 21
Weyauwega-Fremont 65, Shiocton 59
Whitefish Bay 70, Hartford Union 52
Winneconne 64, North Fond du Lac 63
