The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 50, Osceola 46, OT

Athens 82, Colby 70

Brookfield Academy 68, Milwaukee Pulaski 49

Columbus Catholic 53, Auburndale 49

Dodgeville 59, New Glarus 51

Greenwood 50, Abbotsford 41

Ithaca 58, New Lisbon 55

Johnson Creek 72, Albany 50

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Westlake, Ill. 51

Laona-Wabeno 55, Crandon 49

Marathon 71, Neillsville 50

Marshall 73, Watertown Luther Prep 52

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Mondovi 59

Mineral Point 72, Cambridge 49

Omro 86, Wautoma 70

Owen-Withee 57, Rib Lake 42

Royall 64, Coulee Christian-Providence 29

Sheboygan Area Luth. 105, Hilbert 50

Solon Springs 66, Mellen 52

Stratford 64, Spencer 39

Union Grove 69, Whitewater 55

West Salem 83, Tomah 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

