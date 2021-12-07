The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 78, White Lake 15
Augusta 63, Glenwood City 33
Bangor 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41
Belleville 72, Benton 27
Bonduel 75, Peshtigo 60
Brookwood 48, North Crawford 37
Cambria-Friesland 58, Montello 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Living Word Lutheran 54
Coleman 64, Oneida Nation 39
Columbus 42, Wisconsin Dells 21
Dodgeland 46, Wayland Academy 32
Dominican 50, Regina, Ill. 33
Johnson Creek 46, Parkview 45
Kickapoo 55, Wonewoc-Center 16
La Crosse Logan 75, Arcadia 63
Lena 47, Suring 33
Lincoln 40, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Lourdes Academy 45, Hustisford 40
Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
Milton 61, Clinton 49
Niagara 49, Wausaukee 28
Oakfield 70, Horicon 21
Pardeeville 45, Markesan 27
Randolph 77, Rio 27
River Ridge 50, Seneca 31
Shorewood 71, Messmer 18
St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 37
Two Rivers 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Watertown 64, Lake Country Lutheran 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..