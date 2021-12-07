MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Statues of Hank Aaron and other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame who were from Mobile are being planned as part of a courtyard that would celebrate the city’s baseball heritage. Al.com reports the Hall of Fame Courtyard is being aimed at drawing more people to Mobile’s riverfront. On Friday, interviews are set to begin with five artists or teams of artists vying to create the statues. The courtyard will include the city’s five homegrown Hall of Famers: Aaron, Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith. Also displayed with be the city’s only homegrown member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame: Robert Brazile Jr.

