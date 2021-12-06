DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A strong storm that created blizzard-like conditions in several Upper Midwest states left behind more than a foot of snow in some places, closed an interstate and dozens of schools and contributed to numerous accidents, including one that was fatal. A slick highway in Beltrami County, Minnesota was cited in crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night. In North Dakota, the Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 from the Canadian border to Grand Forks Sunday night due to blizzard-like conditions and reopened it Monday morning. In Wisconsin, Rhinelander, Phelps and Northland Pines were among school districts that called off classes Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.