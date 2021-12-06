The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 78, White Lake 15

Belleville 72, Benton 27

Bonduel 75, Peshtigo 60

Brookwood 48, North Crawford 37

Columbus 42, Wisconsin Dells 21

Dodgeland 46, Wayland Academy 32

Dominican 50, Regina, Ill. 33

Johnson Creek 46, Parkview 45

Kickapoo 55, Wonewoc-Center 16

La Crosse Logan 75, Arcadia 63

Lena 47, Suring 33

Lincoln 40, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37

Lourdes Academy 45, Hustisford 40

Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 45

Milton 61, Clinton 49

Oakfield 70, Horicon 21

Pardeeville 45, Markesan 27

Randolph 77, Rio 27

River Ridge 50, Seneca 31

Shorewood 71, Messmer 18

St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 37

Two Rivers 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Watertown 64, Lake Country Lutheran 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..