The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 78, White Lake 15
Belleville 72, Benton 27
Bonduel 75, Peshtigo 60
Columbus 42, Wisconsin Dells 21
Kickapoo 55, Wonewoc-Center 16
La Crosse Logan 75, Arcadia 63
Lena 47, Suring 33
Lincoln 40, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Lourdes Academy 45, Hustisford 40
Oakfield 70, Horicon 21
Shorewood 71, Messmer 18
St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 37
Two Rivers 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..