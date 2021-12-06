By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday to help the Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-104. The two-time MVP also had 12 rebounds in his return from a sore right calf as the Bucks won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Bucks split the two games they played without Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10 of 12.

