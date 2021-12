MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin officials have detected the first person with the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the man had recently traveled to South Africa, where the variant has become prevalent. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine. Public health officials in California have also linked an outbreak of at least five people with the omicron variant to a Wisconsin wedding last month.

