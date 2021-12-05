By The Associated Press

Wisconsin and Arizona State face off in the 30th edition of the Vegas Bowl at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders. Wisconsin owns the third-longest active bowl streak in the country at 20, trailing only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23). The Sun Devils are playing in their third Las Vegas Bowl. Both teams are playing in their 33rd bowl game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.