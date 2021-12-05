MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fire at a pool hall early Sunday in Beloit killed one man. The Beloit Fire Department said in a statement it has not found the cause of the fire, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s state fire marshal has been asked to assist with the investigation. The office specializes in determining the cause of fires and whether they are intentional.

