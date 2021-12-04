The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 65, Houston, Minn. 53
Belmont 49, Black Hawk 43
Bonduel 51, Sturgeon Bay 44
Cambria-Friesland 48, Monticello 38
Coleman 63, Shiocton 58
De Pere 88, West De Pere 67
Delavan-Darien 55, Williams Bay 41
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Gilmanton 28
Edgar 66, Cameron 65
Edgewood 64, Platteville 42
Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52
Forreston, Ill. 59, Shullsburg 54
Hamilton 92, Milwaukee Riverside University 60
Hudson 83, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 40
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52, Racine Horlick 47
Laona-Wabeno 75, Gibraltar 66, OT
Lodi 79, Cashton 59
Madison West 66, Janesville Parker 63
Manitowoc Lincoln 79, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65
Milton 60, Mount Horeb 52
Pius XI Catholic 65, Mineral Point 57
Princeton/Green Lake 70, Valley Christian 47
Saint Lawrence Seminary 52, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47
Saint Thomas More 59, Milwaukee North 34
Sheboygan North 63, Beaver Dam 47
Stockbridge 79, Eastbrook Academy 62
Wauwatosa East 57, Waunakee 51
Wauwatosa West 78, Oshkosh West 45
Westosha Central 80, Racine St. Catherine’s 70
Whitnall 66, Milwaukee King 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..