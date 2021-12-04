The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 73, Becker, Minn. 61
Badger 69, Harvard, Ill. 20
Burlington 57, Racine Park 26
Edgewood 54, Milton 37
Fall Creek 64, Augusta 52
Kickapoo 66, Brookwood 29
Laconia 58, Markesan 16
Monona Grove 88, Monroe 14
Oregon 59, Fort Atkinson 37
Random Lake 63, Campbellsport 43
Reedsburg Area 58, Beaver Dam 43
Regis 75, Glenwood City 24
Saint Francis 48, Cudahy 20
St. Marys Springs 68, Sheboygan Area Luth. 55
Superior 66, Eau Claire Memorial 51
Wilmot Union 53, Racine Lutheran 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..