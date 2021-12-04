The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

De Pere 88, West De Pere 67

Delavan-Darien 55, Williams Bay 41

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 75, Gilmanton 28

Hamilton 92, Milwaukee Riverside University 60

Lodi 79, Cashton 59

Milton 60, Mount Horeb 52

Princeton/Green Lake 70, Valley Christian 47

Saint Thomas More 59, Milwaukee North 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..