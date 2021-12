GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tevin Olison had 20 points as Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 82-58. Michael Akuchie had 17 points for Youngstown State. Dwayne Cohill added 15 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points for the Phoenix.

