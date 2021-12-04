The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 66, Parkview 51

Appleton East 68, Neenah 64

Appleton North 95, Kaukauna 70

Arrowhead 64, Catholic Memorial 53

Ashwaubenon 70, Wausau West 66

Auburndale 78, Abbotsford 34

Bayfield 80, Mercer 42

Beaver Dam 60, Baraboo 47

Big Foot 60, Edgerton 56

Blair-Taylor 64, Nekoosa 37

Brookfield East 104, Milwaukee Hamilton 65

Bruce 57, Clayton 31

Cambria-Friesland 55, Fall River 48

Campbellsport 73, North Fond du Lac 63

Cedar Grove-Belgium 61, Random Lake 50

Cedarburg 77, Hartford Union 69

Central Wisconsin Christian 56, Dodgeland 42

Clear Lake 66, Shell Lake 36

Clintonville 59, Little Chute 40

Colby 60, Owen-Withee 48

Columbus Catholic 79, Spencer 51

DeForest 78, Reedsburg Area 51

Deerfield 67, Palmyra-Eagle 35

Denmark 89, Oconto Falls 63

Durand 68, Whitehall 60

East Troy 82, Whitewater 30

Eau Claire Memorial 78, Rice Lake 71

Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 38

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 63, Hilbert 39

Fond du Lac 62, Appleton West 50

Fort Atkinson 48, Edgewood 31

Fox Valley Lutheran 97, Luxemburg-Casco 58

Freedom 60, Wrightstown 54

Galena, Ill. 60, Potosi 50

Grafton 69, West Bend West 51

Grantsburg 88, Frederic 66

Heritage Christian 68, Messmer 32

Homestead 68, Whitefish Bay 47

Hope Christian 90, Saint Francis 48

Horicon 61, Wayland Academy 59

Howards Grove 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 46

Hustisford 70, Valley Christian 40

Iola-Scandinavia 56, Almond-Bancroft 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 23

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Catholic Central 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Waukesha West 64

Kimberly 88, Hortonville 58

La Crosse Central 46, Marshfield 41

Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 46

Lake Mills 67, Cambridge 43

Loyal 71, Greenwood 35

Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38

Markesan 58, Rio 40

Marquette University 92, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 63

Marshall 64, Columbus 49

McFarland 95, Clinton 42

Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39

Milwaukee Pulaski 69, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57

Monroe 67, Stoughton 65

Mosinee 71, Antigo 32

Neillsville 88, Gilman 15

New Auburn 55, Prairie Farm 45

New Richmond 68, Menomonie 57

Nicolet 51, Slinger 37

North Crawford 61, New Lisbon 28

Northland Pines 79, Tomahawk 40

Northwood 58, Luck 43

Oak Creek 66, Racine Horlick 56

Omro 68, St. Marys Springs 60

Oshkosh North 82, Oshkosh West 67

Pardeeville 67, Princeton/Green Lake 32

Port Washington 49, West Bend East 45

Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Racine Case 80, Racine Park 41

Racine Lutheran 65, Wilmot Union 58

Randolph 83, Montello 25

Reedsville 61, Mishicot 37

Rhinelander 74, D.C. Everest 71

Saint Croix Central 64, Amery 29

Salam School 62, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 42

Sevastopol 65, Wausaukee 38

Sheboygan Area Luth. 90, Kohler 56

Sheboygan Christian 76, Oostburg 72

Somerset 45, Altoona 38

St. Mary Catholic 88, Ozaukee 68

Stratford 67, Prentice 44

Superior 63, Holmen 40

Turtle Lake 48, Siren 27

Unity 55, Webster 14

University School of Milwaukee 69, Kenosha Christian Life 38

Watertown 36, Sauk Prairie 35

Waukesha North 72, Muskego 71

Waukesha South 63, Oconomowoc 57

Waupaca 58, Marinette 56

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 81, Laconia 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Independence vs. Black River Falls, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Tigerton, ppd.

Thorp vs. Colfax, ppd.

