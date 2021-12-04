The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 74, Palmyra-Eagle 26

Algoma 45, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 37

Amherst 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 28

Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49

Arcadia 55, Westby 45

Arrowhead 64, Catholic Memorial 53

Ashland 67, Spooner 18

Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48

Auburndale 61, Abbotsford 32

Barneveld 71, Juda 23

Barron 48, Cameron 42

Bay Port 55, Sheboygan South 35

Bayfield 80, Mercer 42

Belleville 78, Parkview 24

Belmont 48, Potosi/Cassville 44

Benton 54, Shullsburg 45

Berlin 57, Plymouth 48

Black Hawk 61, Argyle 59

Black River Falls 64, Mauston 35

Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 36

Bloomer 68, Thorp 17

Boscobel 52, Iowa-Grant 24

Bowler 37, Marion 19

Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27

Brookfield East 40, Milwaukee DSHA 16

Cashton 65, Necedah 24

Catholic Central 43, Heritage Christian 34

Cedarburg 67, Hartford Union 66

Clayton 40, Bruce 25

Clear Lake 47, Shell Lake 20

Coleman 54, Niagara 45

Crandon 97, Goodman/Pembine 3

Crivitz 49, Lena 32

Darlington 58, Cuba City 57

De Pere 71, Sheboygan North 36

Dominican 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 34

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 65, Alma/Pepin 31

Eau Claire Memorial 62, Rice Lake 39

Eau Claire North 74, Chippewa Falls 44

Edgar 53, Rib Lake 24

Elkhorn Area 44, Delavan-Darien 20

Florence 66, Elcho 43

Fond du Lac 66, Appleton West 41

Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 65

Germantown 88, West Allis Nathan Hale 30

Gillett 62, Wausaukee 33

Grafton 46, West Bend West 34

Grantsburg 51, Frederic 41

Green Bay Preble 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42

Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 32

Highland 53, River Ridge 13

Homestead 53, Whitefish Bay 51

Hopkins, Minn. 91, Appleton East 59

Hortonville 74, Kimberly 47

Hurley 71, Washburn 16

Kaukauna 53, Appleton North 36

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26

Kewaskum 53, Ripon 33

Kewaunee 72, Gibraltar 20

Kickapoo 77, Brookfield Academy 48

Kiel 52, Brillion 47

La Farge 50, Ithaca 32

Lakeland 63, Medford Area 51

Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36

Madison La Follette 76, Beloit Memorial 40

Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38

Martin Luther 52, Shoreland Lutheran 35

McDonell Central 58, Stanley-Boyd 52

Melrose-Mindoro 62, Augusta 52

Menomonee Falls 61, Wauwatosa East 58

Menomonie 63, New Richmond 33

Middleton 42, Madison Memorial 41

Milwaukee South 33, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 32

Mosinee 65, Antigo 23

Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Wisconsin Lutheran 40

New Berlin West 68, Greendale 42

New Holstein 85, Two Rivers 45

New Lisbon 69, Brookwood 52

North Crawford 36, Weston 26

Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 22

Northwood 58, Luck 14

Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44

Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18

Oakfield 67, Ozaukee 57

Oconomowoc 66, Waukesha South 39

Oconto 84, Sturgeon Bay 38

Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 35

Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19

Pecatonica 48, Monticello 37

Peshtigo 83, Southern Door 50

Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14

Phillips 56, Assumption 53

Pittsville 48, Rosholt 29

Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26

Prairie Farm 64, New Auburn 16

Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29

Prescott 62, Osceola 46

Racine Case 73, Racine Park 24

Racine Lutheran 55, Saint Thomas More 48

Regis 49, Cadott 44

Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 28

River Falls 46, Hudson 41

Royall 58, Hillsboro 46

Shiocton 38, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37

Shorewood 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 54

Siren 51, Turtle Lake 43

Slinger 51, Watertown 39

Slinger 55, Nicolet 32

Solon Springs 55, Mellen 48

South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 32

South Shore 72, Lac Courte Oreilles 31

Southwestern 44, Riverdale 38

St. Croix Falls 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10

Stoughton 59, Mount Horeb 48

Stratford 50, Prentice 42

Sun Prairie 70, Madison East 39

Suring def. Saint Thomas Aquinas, forfeit

The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39

Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16

Unity 61, Webster 29

Valders 39, Roncalli 24

Waterford 63, Burlington 41

Watertown 52, Stevens Point 45

Watertown Luther Prep 65, Wisconsin Heights 47

Waupun 86, Winneconne 31

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 40

Wayland Academy 57, Horicon 32

West Bend East 72, Port Washington 48

West De Pere 53, New London 51

West Salem 54, Watertown Luther Prep 38

Westfield Area 66, Poynette 50

Wild Rose 61, Almond-Bancroft 40

Wilmot Union 59, Badger 46

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65, Tomah 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Birchwood vs. Lake Holcombe, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

