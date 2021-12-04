The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 74, Palmyra-Eagle 26
Algoma 45, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 37
Amherst 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49
Arcadia 55, Westby 45
Arrowhead 64, Catholic Memorial 53
Ashland 67, Spooner 18
Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48
Auburndale 61, Abbotsford 32
Barneveld 71, Juda 23
Barron 48, Cameron 42
Bay Port 55, Sheboygan South 35
Bayfield 80, Mercer 42
Belleville 78, Parkview 24
Belmont 48, Potosi/Cassville 44
Benton 54, Shullsburg 45
Berlin 57, Plymouth 48
Black Hawk 61, Argyle 59
Black River Falls 64, Mauston 35
Blair-Taylor 68, Whitehall 36
Bloomer 68, Thorp 17
Boscobel 52, Iowa-Grant 24
Bowler 37, Marion 19
Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27
Brookfield East 40, Milwaukee DSHA 16
Cashton 65, Necedah 24
Catholic Central 43, Heritage Christian 34
Cedarburg 67, Hartford Union 66
Clayton 40, Bruce 25
Clear Lake 47, Shell Lake 20
Coleman 54, Niagara 45
Crandon 97, Goodman/Pembine 3
Crivitz 49, Lena 32
Darlington 58, Cuba City 57
De Pere 71, Sheboygan North 36
Dominican 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 34
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 65, Alma/Pepin 31
Eau Claire Memorial 62, Rice Lake 39
Eau Claire North 74, Chippewa Falls 44
Edgar 53, Rib Lake 24
Elkhorn Area 44, Delavan-Darien 20
Florence 66, Elcho 43
Fond du Lac 66, Appleton West 41
Franklin 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 65
Germantown 88, West Allis Nathan Hale 30
Gillett 62, Wausaukee 33
Grafton 46, West Bend West 34
Grantsburg 51, Frederic 41
Green Bay Preble 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42
Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 32
Highland 53, River Ridge 13
Homestead 53, Whitefish Bay 51
Hopkins, Minn. 91, Appleton East 59
Hortonville 74, Kimberly 47
Hurley 71, Washburn 16
Kaukauna 53, Appleton North 36
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26
Kewaskum 53, Ripon 33
Kewaunee 72, Gibraltar 20
Kickapoo 77, Brookfield Academy 48
Kiel 52, Brillion 47
La Farge 50, Ithaca 32
Lakeland 63, Medford Area 51
Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36
Madison La Follette 76, Beloit Memorial 40
Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38
Martin Luther 52, Shoreland Lutheran 35
McDonell Central 58, Stanley-Boyd 52
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Augusta 52
Menomonee Falls 61, Wauwatosa East 58
Menomonie 63, New Richmond 33
Middleton 42, Madison Memorial 41
Milwaukee South 33, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 32
Mosinee 65, Antigo 23
Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Wisconsin Lutheran 40
New Berlin West 68, Greendale 42
New Holstein 85, Two Rivers 45
New Lisbon 69, Brookwood 52
North Crawford 36, Weston 26
Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 22
Northwood 58, Luck 14
Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44
Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18
Oakfield 67, Ozaukee 57
Oconomowoc 66, Waukesha South 39
Oconto 84, Sturgeon Bay 38
Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 35
Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19
Pecatonica 48, Monticello 37
Peshtigo 83, Southern Door 50
Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14
Phillips 56, Assumption 53
Pittsville 48, Rosholt 29
Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26
Prairie Farm 64, New Auburn 16
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29
Prescott 62, Osceola 46
Racine Case 73, Racine Park 24
Racine Lutheran 55, Saint Thomas More 48
Regis 49, Cadott 44
Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 28
River Falls 46, Hudson 41
Royall 58, Hillsboro 46
Shiocton 38, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 37
Shorewood 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 54
Siren 51, Turtle Lake 43
Slinger 51, Watertown 39
Slinger 55, Nicolet 32
Solon Springs 55, Mellen 48
South Milwaukee 68, Whitnall 32
South Shore 72, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
Southwestern 44, Riverdale 38
St. Croix Falls 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10
Stoughton 59, Mount Horeb 48
Stratford 50, Prentice 42
Sun Prairie 70, Madison East 39
Suring def. Saint Thomas Aquinas, forfeit
The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39
Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16
Unity 61, Webster 29
Valders 39, Roncalli 24
Waterford 63, Burlington 41
Watertown 52, Stevens Point 45
Watertown Luther Prep 65, Wisconsin Heights 47
Waupun 86, Winneconne 31
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 40
Wayland Academy 57, Horicon 32
West Bend East 72, Port Washington 48
West De Pere 53, New London 51
West Salem 54, Watertown Luther Prep 38
Westfield Area 66, Poynette 50
Wild Rose 61, Almond-Bancroft 40
Wilmot Union 59, Badger 46
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65, Tomah 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Birchwood vs. Lake Holcombe, ppd.
Green Bay West vs. Seymour, ccd.
