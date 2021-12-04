Madison, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the No. 23 Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette 89-76 on Saturday. Davis, who averaged seven points a game last season coming off the bench, continued his torrid start to the season for Wisconsin (7-1). Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette (7-2), while Oso Ighodaro and Darryl Morsell each scored 11.

