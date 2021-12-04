MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the No. 23 Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette 89-76. Davis averaged seven points a game last season coming off the bench and continued his torrid start to the season for 7-1 Wisconsin. Davison added 20 points for the Badgers and Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn chipped in 15 apiece. Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette, which fell to 7-2.

