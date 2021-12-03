The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 46, Prairie du Chien 35

Assumption 59, Phillips 23

Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66

Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47

Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34

Bowler 48, Gillett 44

Brillion 68, Sheboygan Falls 31

Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56

Cambridge 88, Watertown Luther Prep 82

Cameron 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42

Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48

Darlington 69, Platteville 58

Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 73, Lincoln 35

Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39

Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53

Fall Creek 79, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Franklin 84, Marshall 46

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, La Crosse Logan 51

Germantown 93, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57

Green Bay West 56, Menominee Indian 54

Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61

Janesville Parker 60, Madison Memorial 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44

Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60

Kiel 72, New Holstein 36

Ladysmith 61, Hayward 26

Lancaster 75, Barneveld 56

Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41

Lena 45, Stockbridge 43

Mauston 67, Westby 58

Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48

Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85

Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58

Monticello 48, Belmont 42

New Glarus 74, Poynette 51

Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55

Northwestern 89, Ashland 35

Oakfield 63, Lourdes Academy 53

Oconto 67, Southern Door 60

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46

Pewaukee 84, Menomonee Falls 56

Regis 63, Cadott 29

Richland Center 71, Hillsboro 53

Ripon 82, Waupun 70

River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50

Roncalli 77, Chilton 27

Royall 50, Riverdale 39

Shawano 87, Merrill 54

Shiocton 84, Manawa 61

Sparta 53, Adams-Friendship 52

Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47

Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59

Stanley-Boyd 68, Regis Altoona McDonnell 53

Tri-County 62, Tigerton 46

Verona Area 68, Sun Prairie 55

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Bangor 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35

West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62

West Salem 83, Tomah 59

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Pacelli 50

Wild Rose 47, Marion 31

Williams Bay 76, Albany 50

Williams Bay Faith Christian 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23

Winneconne 67, Berlin 60

Woodbury, Minn. 57, Hudson 54

Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71

___

