The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 95, Kaukauna 70
Arrowhead 64, Catholic Memorial 53
Ashwaubenon 70, Wausau West 66
Beaver Dam 60, Baraboo 47
Big Foot 60, Edgerton 56
Blair-Taylor 64, Nekoosa 37
Cambria-Friesland 55, Fall River 48
Campbellsport 73, North Fond du Lac 63
Cedar Grove-Belgium 61, Random Lake 50
Cedarburg 77, Hartford Union 69
Clintonville 59, Little Chute 40
Colby 60, Owen-Withee 48
Columbus Catholic 79, Spencer 51
Durand 68, Whitehall 60
East Troy 82, Whitewater 30
Eau Claire Memorial 78, Rice Lake 71
Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 38
Fond du Lac 62, Appleton West 50
Fort Atkinson 48, Edgewood 31
Fox Valley Lutheran 97, Luxemburg-Casco 58
Freedom 60, Wrightstown 54
Galena, Ill. 60, Potosi 50
Grafton 69, West Bend West 51
Grantsburg 88, Frederic 66
Heritage Christian 68, Messmer 32
Homestead 68, Whitefish Bay 47
Hope Christian 90, Saint Francis 48
Horicon 61, Wayland Academy 59
Howards Grove 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 46
Hustisford 70, Valley Christian 40
Iola-Scandinavia 56, Almond-Bancroft 39
Kenosha Indian Trail 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 23
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Catholic Central 39
Kimberly 88, Hortonville 58
La Crosse Central 46, Marshfield 41
Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 46
Loyal 71, Greenwood 35
Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38
Markesan 58, Rio 40
McFarland 95, Clinton 42
Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39
Monroe 67, Stoughton 65
Mosinee 71, Antigo 32
Neillsville 88, Gilman 15
New Richmond 68, Menomonie 57
Nicolet 51, Slinger 37
Northland Pines 79, Tomahawk 40
Northwood 58, Luck 43
Oak Creek 66, Racine Horlick 56
Omro 68, St. Marys Springs 60
Oshkosh North 82, Oshkosh West 67
Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 47
Racine Case 80, Racine Park 41
Racine Lutheran 65, Wilmot Union 58
Randolph 83, Montello 25
Reedsville 61, Mishicot 37
Rhinelander 74, D.C. Everest 71
Saint Croix Central 64, Amery 29
Sevastopol 65, Wausaukee 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 90, Kohler 56
Sheboygan Christian 76, Oostburg 72
Somerset 45, Altoona 38
St. Mary Catholic 88, Ozaukee 68
Turtle Lake 48, Siren 27
Unity 55, Webster 14
University School of Milwaukee 69, Kenosha Christian Life 38
Watertown 36, Sauk Prairie 35
Waukesha North 72, Muskego 71
Waukesha South 63, Oconomowoc 57
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 81, Laconia 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..