The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 95, Kaukauna 70
Arrowhead 77, Catholic Memorial 46
Big Foot 60, Edgerton 56
Blair-Taylor 64, Nekoosa 37
Cambria-Friesland 55, Fall River 48
Campbellsport 73, North Fond du Lac 63
Clintonville 59, Little Chute 40
Colby 60, Owen-Withee 48
Columbus Catholic 79, Spencer 51
Durand 68, Whitehall 60
East Troy 82, Whitewater 30
Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 38
Fort Atkinson 48, Edgewood 31
Freedom 60, Wrightstown 54
Grafton 69, West Bend West 51
Grantsburg 88, Frederic 66
Hope Christian 90, Saint Francis 48
Howards Grove 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 46
Hustisford 70, Valley Christian 40
Kimberly 88, Hortonville 58
La Crosse Central 46, Marshfield 41
Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 46
Loyal 71, Greenwood 35
Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38
Markesan 58, Rio 40
McFarland 95, Clinton 42
Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39
Monroe 67, Stoughton 65
Mosinee 71, Antigo 32
Neillsville 88, Gilman 15
Northland Pines 79, Tomahawk 40
Northwood 58, Luck 43
Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 47
Randolph 83, Montello 25
Reedsville 61, Mishicot 37
Rhinelander 74, D.C. Everest 71
Saint Croix Central 64, Amery 29
Sevastopol 65, Wausaukee 38
Somerset 45, Altoona 38
St. Mary Catholic 88, Ozaukee 68
Unity 55, Webster 14
Waukesha North 72, Muskego 71
Waukesha South 63, Oconomowoc 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..