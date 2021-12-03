The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton North 95, Kaukauna 70

Arrowhead 77, Catholic Memorial 46

Big Foot 60, Edgerton 56

Blair-Taylor 64, Nekoosa 37

Cambria-Friesland 55, Fall River 48

Campbellsport 73, North Fond du Lac 63

Clintonville 59, Little Chute 40

Colby 60, Owen-Withee 48

Columbus Catholic 79, Spencer 51

Durand 68, Whitehall 60

East Troy 82, Whitewater 30

Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 38

Fort Atkinson 48, Edgewood 31

Freedom 60, Wrightstown 54

Grafton 69, West Bend West 51

Grantsburg 88, Frederic 66

Hope Christian 90, Saint Francis 48

Howards Grove 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 46

Hustisford 70, Valley Christian 40

Kimberly 88, Hortonville 58

La Crosse Central 46, Marshfield 41

Lake Holcombe 80, Birchwood 46

Loyal 71, Greenwood 35

Marathon 69, Chequamegon 38

Markesan 58, Rio 40

McFarland 95, Clinton 42

Medford Area 56, Lakeland 39

Monroe 67, Stoughton 65

Mosinee 71, Antigo 32

Neillsville 88, Gilman 15

Northland Pines 79, Tomahawk 40

Northwood 58, Luck 43

Prescott 62, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Randolph 83, Montello 25

Reedsville 61, Mishicot 37

Rhinelander 74, D.C. Everest 71

Saint Croix Central 64, Amery 29

Sevastopol 65, Wausaukee 38

Somerset 45, Altoona 38

St. Mary Catholic 88, Ozaukee 68

Unity 55, Webster 14

Waukesha North 72, Muskego 71

Waukesha South 63, Oconomowoc 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..