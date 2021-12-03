The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 74, Palmyra-Eagle 26

Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49

Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48

Auburndale 61, Abbotsford 32

Barneveld 71, Juda 23

Bay Port 55, Sheboygan South 35

Belleville 78, Parkview 24

Black River Falls 64, Mauston 35

Boscobel 52, Iowa-Grant 24

Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27

Brookfield East 40, Milwaukee DSHA 16

Cashton 65, Necedah 24

Coleman 54, Niagara 45

Darlington 58, Cuba City 57

De Pere 71, Sheboygan North 36

Eau Claire North 74, Chippewa Falls 44

Edgar 53, Rib Lake 24

Florence 66, Elcho 43

Grafton 46, West Bend West 34

Grantsburg 51, Frederic 41

Green Bay Preble 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42

Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 32

Highland 53, River Ridge 13

Homestead 53, Whitefish Bay 51

Hortonville 74, Kimberly 47

Hurley 71, Washburn 16

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26

Kewaunee 72, Gibraltar 20

Kiel 52, Brillion 47

Lakeland 63, Medford Area 51

Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36

Martin Luther 52, Shoreland Lutheran 35

Menomonie 63, New Richmond 33

Middleton 42, Madison Memorial 41

Mosinee 65, Antigo 23

Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22

New Berlin West 68, Greendale 42

North Crawford 36, Weston 26

Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 22

Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44

Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18

Oconomowoc 66, Waukesha South 39

Oconto 84, Sturgeon Bay 38

Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 35

Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19

Peshtigo 83, Southern Door 50

Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14

Pittsville 48, Rosholt 29

Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26

Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29

Racine Case 73, Racine Park 24

Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 28

River Falls 46, Hudson 41

Royall 58, Hillsboro 46

Siren 51, Turtle Lake 43

Slinger 51, Watertown 39

Southwestern 44, Riverdale 38

St. Croix Falls 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10

Stratford 50, Prentice 42

The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39

Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16

Waterford 63, Burlington 41

Watertown Luther Prep 65, Wisconsin Heights 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 40

Wayland Academy 57, Horicon 32

West De Pere 53, New London 51

West Salem 54, Watertown Luther Prep 38

Wilmot Union 59, Badger 46

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65, Tomah 35

