The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 74, Palmyra-Eagle 26
Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49
Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48
Auburndale 61, Abbotsford 32
Barneveld 71, Juda 23
Bay Port 55, Sheboygan South 35
Belleville 78, Parkview 24
Black River Falls 64, Mauston 35
Boscobel 52, Iowa-Grant 24
Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27
Brookfield East 40, Milwaukee DSHA 16
Cashton 65, Necedah 24
Coleman 54, Niagara 45
Darlington 58, Cuba City 57
De Pere 71, Sheboygan North 36
Eau Claire North 74, Chippewa Falls 44
Edgar 53, Rib Lake 24
Florence 66, Elcho 43
Grafton 46, West Bend West 34
Grantsburg 51, Frederic 41
Green Bay Preble 46, Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42
Gresham Community 73, Northland Lutheran 32
Highland 53, River Ridge 13
Homestead 53, Whitefish Bay 51
Hortonville 74, Kimberly 47
Hurley 71, Washburn 16
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26
Kewaunee 72, Gibraltar 20
Kiel 52, Brillion 47
Lakeland 63, Medford Area 51
Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36
Martin Luther 52, Shoreland Lutheran 35
Menomonie 63, New Richmond 33
Middleton 42, Madison Memorial 41
Mosinee 65, Antigo 23
Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22
New Berlin West 68, Greendale 42
North Crawford 36, Weston 26
Northland Pines 41, Tomahawk 22
Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44
Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18
Oconomowoc 66, Waukesha South 39
Oconto 84, Sturgeon Bay 38
Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 35
Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19
Peshtigo 83, Southern Door 50
Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14
Pittsville 48, Rosholt 29
Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29
Racine Case 73, Racine Park 24
Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 28
River Falls 46, Hudson 41
Royall 58, Hillsboro 46
Siren 51, Turtle Lake 43
Slinger 51, Watertown 39
Southwestern 44, Riverdale 38
St. Croix Falls 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 10
Stratford 50, Prentice 42
The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39
Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16
Waterford 63, Burlington 41
Watertown Luther Prep 65, Wisconsin Heights 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Seneca 40
Wayland Academy 57, Horicon 32
West De Pere 53, New London 51
West Salem 54, Watertown Luther Prep 38
Wilmot Union 59, Badger 46
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 65, Tomah 35
