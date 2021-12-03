The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49

Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48

Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27

Florence 66, Elcho 43

Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42

Hurley 71, Washburn 16

Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26

Kiel 52, Brillion 47

Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36

Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22

North Crawford 36, Weston 26

Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44

Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18

Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT

Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19

Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14

Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26

Slinger 51, Watertown 39

The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39

Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16

___

