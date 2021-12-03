The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49
Athens 57, Newman Catholic 48
Brookfield Central 42, Hamilton 27
Florence 66, Elcho 43
Greenfield 64, Brown Deer 42
Hurley 71, Washburn 16
Kenosha Bradford 57, Kenosha Tremper 26
Kiel 52, Brillion 47
Laona-Wabeno 50, Three Lakes 36
Muskego 54, Waukesha North 22
North Crawford 36, Weston 26
Notre Dame 80, Green Bay Southwest 44
Oak Creek 75, Racine Horlick 18
Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 47, OT
Pacelli 61, Port Edwards 19
Pewaukee 67, Cudahy 14
Pius XI Catholic 69, West Allis Central 26
Slinger 51, Watertown 39
The Prairie School 84, University School of Milwaukee 39
Union Grove 53, Westosha Central 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..