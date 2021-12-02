The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 46, Prairie du Chien 35
Assumption 59, Phillips 23
Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66
Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47
Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34
Bowler 48, Gillett 44
Brillion 68, Sheboygan Falls 31
Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56
Cambridge 88, Watertown Luther Prep 82
Cameron 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52
Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42
Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48
Darlington 69, Platteville 58
Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 73, Lincoln 35
Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39
Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53
Fall Creek 79, Osseo-Fairchild 40
Franklin 84, Marshall 46
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, La Crosse Logan 51
Germantown 93, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57
Green Bay West 56, Menominee Indian 54
Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61
Janesville Parker 60, Madison Memorial 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44
Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48
Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60
Kiel 72, New Holstein 36
Ladysmith 61, Hayward 26
Lancaster 75, Barneveld 56
Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41
Lena 45, Stockbridge 43
Mauston 67, Westby 58
Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48
Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85
Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58
Monticello 48, Belmont 42
New Glarus 74, Poynette 51
Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55
Northwestern 89, Ashland 35
Oakfield 63, Lourdes Academy 53
Oconto 67, Southern Door 60
Oregon 82, Big Foot 62
Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46
Pewaukee 84, Menomonee Falls 56
Regis 63, Cadott 29
Richland Center 71, Hillsboro 53
Ripon 82, Waupun 70
River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50
Roncalli 77, Chilton 27
Royall 50, Riverdale 39
Shawano 87, Merrill 54
Shiocton 84, Manawa 61
Sparta 53, Adams-Friendship 52
Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47
Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59
Stanley-Boyd 68, Regis Altoona McDonnell 53
Tri-County 62, Tigerton 46
Verona Area 68, Sun Prairie 55
Watertown Luther Prep 60, Bangor 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35
West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62
West Salem 83, Tomah 59
Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Pacelli 50
Wild Rose 47, Marion 31
Williams Bay 76, Albany 50
Williams Bay Faith Christian 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23
Winneconne 67, Berlin 60
Woodbury, Minn. 57, Hudson 54
Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71
