Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35

Baldwin-Woodville 39, Amery 36

Brodhead 64, Clinton 50

Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20

D.C. Everest 77, Eau Claire North 74

Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32

Drummond 61, Winter 14

Durand 73, Spring Valley 19

Elk Mound 54, Plum City 30

Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49

Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 36

Green Bay Southwest 63, Menasha 53

Hilbert 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34

Howards Grove 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 25

Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22

Johnson Creek 51, Juda 37

Kiel 55, Lomira 32

Ladysmith 63, Northwestern 49

Lake Mills 48, Cambridge 34

Loyal 51, Greenwood 37

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Denmark 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50

Marinette 29, Little Chute 25

Markesan 47, Montello 31

Marshall 65, Columbus 54

Mayville 66, Horicon 31

McFarland 41, Edgerton 38

Medford Area 46, Merrill 33

Mellen 84, Bessemer, Mich. 32

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 58, Salam School 34

Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25, Williams Bay Faith Christian 23

Neillsville 61, Gilman 17

Oakfield 56, Wayland Academy 23

Onalaska 61, Arcadia 31

Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20

Owen-Withee 59, Colby 54

Pardeeville 55, Fall River 37

Parkview 57, Williams Bay 36

Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72

Portage 67, Nekoosa 46

Princeton/Green Lake 43, Rio 42

Randolph 64, Cambria-Friesland 40

Random Lake 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 35

Saint Francis 47, Milwaukee South 14

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Kohler 43

Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35

St. Mary Catholic 78, Ozaukee 61

St. Marys Springs 65, Waterloo 36

Superior 38, Princeton, Minn. 37

Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28

Turtle Lake 52, Cumberland 41

University Lake/Trinity 44, Milwaukee Early View 15

Waterloo 57, Rio 43

Whitewater 42, East Troy 41, OT

Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42

Wrightstown 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 53

Xavier 60, Menominee, Mich. 39

